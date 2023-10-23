WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s never been a better time to learn how to help conserve the Earth than now, thanks to TOPS’ upcoming special guest speaker series.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Heather Simpson will be speaking at TOPS’ upcoming meetings to share some startling facts about the reality of waste in everyday life and critical tips on how to combat that waste actively.

The next three meetings on Monday, October 23, Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, November 7, at 6 p.m. will be open to the public. All are welcome to come out and learn composting and recycling tips and tricks from a seasoned professional.

The average American disposes of 40 pounds of unnecessary waste every week. This is enough to completely fill up the Rose Bowl Stadium, according to officials with TOPS, or Taking Off Pounds Sensibly.

The meetings will start at 6 p.m. at the Big Brothers Big Sisters main office at 1501 Midwestern Parkway. To learn more, visit TOPS Club Inc.’s website.