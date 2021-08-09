Communities In Schools Fundraiser at United Market Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Communities in Schools of the Greater Wichita Falls Area is hosting a fundraising event as school is set to begin this week.

The fundraiser will be held at United Market Street, located at the corner of Kell Boulevard and Fairway Boulevard on Tuesday, August 10 from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

CIS will be set up outside the front door for donations.

The mission of Communities in Schools of the Greater Wichita Falls Area is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

CIS offers personalized student management services by connecting students and families with academic and community resources to ensure student success.