Community-driven organization hosts endless enchiladas dinner

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls religious organization known for helping the community is hosting an all-you-can-eat enchiladas dinner where the proceeds will benefit several local efforts.

Sacred Heart’s Catholic Daughters of Americas provides scholarships and funding efforts for a handful of local organizations including Hospice and Midwestern State University.

Saturday, the organization will host an all-you-can-eat enchiladas dinner and the proceeds will stay in the community. Sacred Heart’s Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas will also be selling chocolate-covered strawberries during the dinner and after the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. masses on Sunday. It will cost $20 for a baker’s dozen.

The dinner will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall on 9th Street.

Ticket details below: