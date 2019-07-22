Community Healthcare Center: Free sports physical clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center is holding a free sports physical clinic to student-athletes who need them.

On Thursday, July 25, from 2 – 6 p.m., student-athletes from all school districts can show up at the center (200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.).

Doctors ask that you bring your sports physical form from your sports league or school with you.

Dr. Terry Johnson said they are mainly looking for underlying health issues and whether special accommodations need to be made.

“Most commonly it’s whether they have any underlying physical conditions like seizures, asthma, history of injuries, concussions, things that might affect their future participation in sports or whether there need to be special accommodations for them during their participation. Sometimes we’ll encounter things that haven’t been known before like they have a heart murmur or something that we can then follow up or give them direction to follow up with their normal doctor.”

If you wear prescription eyewear such as contacts or glasses you’ll need to bring those with you as well, according to the Healthcare Center, physicals can normally range from $10 to $85.

On top of the free physical, the first 250 students will get a free t-shirt to go home with.