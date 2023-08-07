WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center is celebrating National Health Center Week with a few free events for the community.

On Tuesday, August 8, the CHC will have a free community lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The free lunch will be a hotdog, chips and a drink.

Following the lunch, CHC is having a free Sports Physical Clinic for middle school, high school students and youth sports leagues from 2 to 5 p.m.

Students and youth from all school districts, private schools and youth sports leagues are welcome. You do not have to be a patient of the Community Healthcare Center to participate.

All sports physical forms required by the school district or youth sports league must be completed and signed by the parent/guardian prior to the event.

The student must bring the most current sports physical form required by their school district. No sports physical will be done without the completed and signed paperwork by the parent/guardian.

Due to vision screenings being required for sports physicals, all students that require prescription eyewear must bring their contacts or glasses to the clinic that day.

College sports physicals cannot be completed at the Sports Physical Clinic.

For more information or questions regarding the clinic, please call (940) 766-6306 or check out their website here.