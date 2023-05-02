WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This school year isn’t over yet, but it’s time to start thinking ahead to next year if your student plans to participate in sports or extracurriculars because they’ll need to get their physicals taken care of.

David Preston with Community Healthcare Center joined our studio to talk about an event that can help get that big to-do crossed off your list.

The first 250 people who get sports physicals will get a free t-shirt.

Jaron Spor: David Preston’s here with me this morning. Thanks for coming out this morning – early. Yeah. And you guys have your sports physicals coming up, so a good way to just knock it out. What can you tell us about that?

David Preston: So our free sports physical clinic, we’re excited that it’s starting again this year. It’s this Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. at our clinic on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, at Community Healthcare Center.

And it’s open to middle school and high school students to get their free sports physical for the 2023 – 2024 school year. Get it done before all the summer starts, and all the activities start for family activities and vacations.

Jaron Spor: Yeah, just knock it out then you don’t have to even worry about it. And they have to bring certain forms and eyeglasses, if they wear those, and things like that?

David Preston: Right. Yes. They need to bring the current sports physical form of their school district. So for like the UIL, the WFISD, it would have the 2020 year at the top right of the sports physical form, and they can get that form on our website or UIL’s website as well.

And then the eyeglasses. That’s important too, because there’s a vision screening, and they have to pass that vision screening to be cleared. So they need, if they wear contacts, bring your contacts, wear them. If they wear glasses, bring your glasses.

It’s so important. We have so many kids that do forget to bring it, and then they can’t pass that vision screening.

Jaron Spor: Yeah, and we’re almost out of time. But you were saying that you don’t have to be a patient or anything. You can be anyone that comes in and does this?

David Preston: Correct. You do not have to be a patient of Community Healthcare Center; it is open to everyone in middle school and high school.

Jaron Spor: And all that information will be on our website. And you can see it right there. It’s this Thursday, May 4th, from 3 to 5. Well, thank you so much for joining us.

David Preston: Thank you.

Jaron Spor: Yeah, don’t go anywhere.