WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center is holding free sports physicals for middle and high school students this week.

The physicals will be given Thursday, July 20, at the CHC on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 2 and 5 p.m.

The event is open for all school districts and youth sports leagues that require physicals. Students do not have to be patients with Community Healthcare Center to get a free physical.

Parents/guardians must have completed and signed the sports physical forms prior to attending the event. You can find links to the top three forms here.