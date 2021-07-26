Community Healthcare Center to host free sports physical clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center is hosting a free sports physical clinic for middle school and high school students on Thursday, July 29 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

This event is for all school districts, private schools, and youth sports leagues. All athletes and extracurricular students, such as marching band students, can get their sports physical completed at this event.

The student does not have to be a patient of Community Healthcare Center to participate.

Community Healthcare Center will also have the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine available for ages 12 and older during the free Sports Physical Clinic.

A parent/guardian must attend with anyone under the age of 18.

All sports physical forms required by the school district or youth sports league must be completed and signed by the parent/guardian prior to the event.

Students wearing prescription eyewear must have on hand to complete the physical.

Community Healthcare Center is located at 200 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Wichita Falls.

For more information, call (940)766-6306 or visit the Community Healthcare Center website.