WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Cowboy Church is hosting a playday fundraiser event for the family of Kaleb Honea.

The event will begin October 10 at the sale barn at the cowboy church arena. Registration begins at 1:00 p.m. and the ride will begin at 2:00 p.m., the playday will have four events and will cost $20 to register and exhibitions will be $5 each.

All proceeds will be donated to a memorial fund for a bench at Rider high school.