WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Make sure you go to check out artwork, sculptures and more at the 2023 Cowboy True Art and Culture Fair starting Friday, March 31.

Mary Elizabeth Pearce with the fair stopped by our morning show to talk about the upcoming event.

Jaron Spor: Mary Elizabeth Pierce with us to tell us about the upcoming Cowboy True event. Thank you so much for coming out this morning.

Mary Elizabeth Pearce: My pleasure. Thank you for having me. Yeah, we’re very excited this weekend. We have a lot of activities down at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center, all of it to actually. Many will be focused on the Art Council and Whispers of Hope. Friday evening, we want the public to come out from 5:30 to 8:30. We have the fiddlers out singing we have all kinds of artwork from all over, poetry, all different exhibits out there. We’ll have animals there.

Having a lot of children come from different schools during the day to have educational classes. We’re bringing horses, goats, doing different things so they can have it. The Longhorns will be there. So it’s exciting time. And then Saturday is, of course, our big day, the art. You can go, the entire family for $5, and the kids are free. We ask you to come through and look at the exhibits and the different artwork that everyone has done. We have drawings.

It’s a lot of things going on. But we also have, you know, pardon me, several bands for them to have a Western swing for dancing and an evening event at 6:30 where they can buy a $50 ticket, have hors d’oeuvres and come in and dance and enjoy the bar.

Jaron Spor: You know, a lot of things going on; it’s going to be a lot of fun with kids, too. So everyone come out.

Mary Elizabeth Pearce: Everyone is invited. We also have an event on Saturday in the arena section of it as well, where Whispers is putting together where children can come and learn, or adults, can learn to do some things. Cindy Masters is going to do a barrel racing exhibit at the beginning demo and willing to talk to kids, people about it, and how to encourage them to do more.

Jaron Spor: I hate to cut you off. We’re out of time here, but thank you so much. All this info will be over on our website. Don’t go anywhere.