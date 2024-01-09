VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — This little furball of energy from the Wilbarger Humane Society is seeking a lively forever family.

Crash, a Domestic Medium-Haired cat, certainly lives up to his name as he is rambunctious as can be, Humane Society technicians said.

Just five months old and eager to flex his feline finesse, Crash is a beautifully blue-gray guy seeking an energetic family to keep up with his fast-paced growth.

Crash enjoys a good snuggle, but not for long — he’s a kitten on a mission, with much to explore and do, technicians said.

While technicians said he’ll likely outgrow his inner wild child with age, he has a strong, curious personality that makes him great with kids and growing families.

To learn more about adopting Crash or any of his feline or canine companions at the Wilbarger Humane Society, call them at (940) 552-5373 or visit their website.