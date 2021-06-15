WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to tee off in the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers golf tournament!

The tournament will be held on Friday, June 18, at the Champions Course at Weeks Park. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with a tee-off at 1 p.m.

The cost is $115 per player or $460 per team by June 11. After June 11, the cost will be $125 per player.

Cash prizes will be given for first, second and third place and cash prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin.

The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that involves the community, the media, and law enforcement in the fight against crime. Crime Stoppers covers Archer, Clay, Wichita, and Young County.

Cash rewards up to $1,000 are offered to people with tips that lead to the arrest of felony crime offenders or to the capture of felony fugitives.

The organization relies on money raised through fundraisers and private donations to make that happen.

Visit the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook page for more information.