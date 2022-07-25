WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you want to give your kids the chance to experience hunting and fishing, well now is your chance!

Cross Trail Outfitters will be at The Warehouse on August 18 to fundraise for taking kids hunting and fishing throughout the state of Texas for free.

On August 18, you can come on out to The Warehouse for raffles and dinner to help Cross Trail Outfitter to raise those funds.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m., so make sure to get there early to take part in all the fun!

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can head on over to their event page.