WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Christian outdoors non-profit group is holding their second annual fundraiser in March.

Casey Allen from Cross Trail Outfitters stopped by our studio Wednesday, February 22, to talk about the upcoming Youth Benefit Fundraiser happening March 11.

Carney Porter: Well, Casey Allen is joining us now from Cross Trail Outfitters. He’s here to tell us about an upcoming youth Benefit fundraiser. Thank you so much for joining us.

Casey Allen: Thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

Carney Porter: So tell us a little about this fundraiser you’re putting on.

Casey Allen: Yeah, So we do one fundraiser a year and it is that. We are a nonprofit hunting and fishing program for kids, youth of Texoma. This fundraiser will hopefully fund our entire year of events. We take them hunting, fishing, camping, buy their gear. It’s- everything’s free to these kiddos. So this event this year will be at Kay Yeager Coliseum March 11th. Doors open at three, all proceeds stay right here in Wichita Falls and for the kids of Texoma.

Carney Porter: Now, I know you said it was your second one. How did the first one go last year?

Casey Allen: Yeah, last year, our funding, we reached over $100,000 in funding last year, from when we started. We had right at 500 people show up last year at last year’s banquet. Had an amazing turnout and amazing time. It was a blessing to be a part of that. So this year we’re praying for the same outcome. Our community come out, support these kids and see if we can’t get this funded.

Carney Porter: Now, the the event they all did for the kids last year, how did that go and what did you think was the takeaway for them and the memorable parts of it?

Casey Allen: Absolutely. So in the fall, we do a lot of our hunting events. We also have summer camps that we held in the summertime last year as well. I think our summer camps is the meat of this organization. We take these kids into a situation where they don’t see concrete, they don’t see manmade things. We put them in an environment where they get closer with the Lord and we’re able to mentor them and disciple them in that setting. So for me, that was the greatest take away last year.

Carney Porter: And how old are the kid kiddos that can come?

Casey Allen: So our skills days are open to all ages and families, but the outings are 10 to 17 and ten years of age to 17. We do males, females. The whole family can be a part of this ministry.

Carney Porter: That’s great. So if you’re wanting to help make that impact this year, get that going. You want to go to this fundraiser dinner. What can people expect from the dinner coming up?

Casey Allen: So we’re being catered by Zeke’s Barbecue here in Archer County, and then we’re going to be giving away over 20 firearms at this event Hunting trips, fishing trips. We’ve got vacation rentals, all kinds of things that we’re going to be raffling off. Bucket raffles, silent auction and live auction will be a part of this as well.

Carney Porter: All the auctions, all the giveaways. We’ll take it, right? And it’s happening March 11th. That’s going to be on a Saturday, you said, at Kay Yeager Coliseum, correct?

Casey Allen: Yes, ma’am.

Carney Porter: All right. And then doors open at three in the afternoon and then they can register online. That website is right there on your screen. But if you’d like that information and more, just head on over to our website where you can find it there. Thank you so much for joining us today.