WILBARGER CO (KFDX/KJTL) — Little Daisy is as precious as a flower, and luckily for you, she’s seeking her forever family.

Nine-week-old Daisy with the Wilbarger Humane Society is an adorable kitten who’s already adoption-ready. A medium to long-haired American tabby, Daisy loves to cuddle up and get cozy in the nearest lap.

Don’t be fooled by her gentle demeanor, though — Daisy is as sociable as can be. In fact, when she was found in a parking lot about two weeks ago, she automatically ran up to her rescuers, instantly identifying them as her new best friends.

According to pet technician Beverly Pedigo with the Humane Society, Daisy has seemingly never met a stranger. She gets along with dogs and other cats alike, making her an ideal family companion.

Pedigo also noted that little Daisy is somewhat of a diva as she loves to be the center of attention whenever possible.

If you’re interested in learning more about Daisy or any of the other adoptable pets, visit the Wilbarger Humane Society’s website or call them at (940) 552-5373.

The adoption fee is $60 for cats and $85 for dogs. This fee includes spaying and neutering, chipping, vaccinations, heartworm testing for dogs and feline leukemia testing.