WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Do you want to get the chance for your kiddos to see some exotic animals without making the trip all the way to Dallas?

River Bend Nature Center is bringing the Dallas Zoo right here to Wichita Falls with their interactive Animal Show!

The Animal Show will be happening Tuesday, September 19, with one show starting at 10 and the second at 11:15 a.m.

The show is a 45-minute interactive program that features animals from around the world.

The event is open to schools and the public.

Groups of 10 or more must reserve their spot using the form on the website. Admission is $5 per person, and infants 1-year-old and under are free.

Buy tickets and register your group on their website here.