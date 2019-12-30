Breaking News
DEEP: Diabetes Empowerment Education Program

The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program— or DEEP— is a series of classes that cover the topic of diabetes.

Topics range from understanding the human body to medications/ monitoring and nutrition.

The series will meet once a week for 6 weeks for 1.5 hours a session.

Education staff includes trained health educators, a registered dietitian, a certified fitness instructor, and LVN.

Date: January 9
Place: Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District, 1700 Third Street
Time: a.m. and p.m. classes offered— a.m. classes begin at 9:30
Cost: Free

CLICK HERE for more information.

