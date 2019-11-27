Diner Stage Comedy: Miracle on South Division Street
Meet the Nowaks of Buffalo, NY. Clara and her three grown kids have always known they were special, ever since the miraculous night in 1942 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop!
Since then, the neighborhood has looked upon the Nowaks’ 20-foot commemorative shrine as a beacon of hope and faith amidst the urban rubble.
And now daughter Ruth unveils her plan to write and star in a one-woman show about the family miracle so the “whole world will know!”
However, as her plans for theatrical immortality unfold, the entire family’s faith is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. The results are heartfelt and hilarious.
On the Dinner Stage
- Performance Dates and Times:
- November 22
- November 23
- November 29
- November 30
- December 5
- December 6
- December 7
- December 12
- December 13
- December 14
Dinner service begins at 6: 30 PM
Show begins at 7:30 PM
Each performance offers a dinner service that can be purchased separately through out ticketing system.
Click here to purchase your tickets! Speaking of tickets, don’t forget you can get your season tickets as well!
Season Tickets
Applause Package
8 Admissions – $100
Save 40 %
Show Stoppers Package
20 Admissions – $200
Save 52 %
Standing Ovation Package
40 Admissions – $500
Save 52 %, also includes a tax-deductible gift of $100.