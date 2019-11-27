Diner Stage Comedy: Miracle on South Division Street

Meet the Nowaks of Buffalo, NY. Clara and her three grown kids have always known they were special, ever since the miraculous night in 1942 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop!

Since then, the neighborhood has looked upon the Nowaks’ 20-foot commemorative shrine as a beacon of hope and faith amidst the urban rubble.

And now daughter Ruth unveils her plan to write and star in a one-woman show about the family miracle so the “whole world will know!”

However, as her plans for theatrical immortality unfold, the entire family’s faith is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. The results are heartfelt and hilarious.

﻿On the Dinner Stage

Performance Dates and Times:

November 22

November 23

November 29

November 30

December 5

December 6

December 7

December 12

December 13

December 14

Dinner service begins at 6: 30 PM

Show begins at 7:30 PM

Each performance offers a dinner service that can be purchased separately through out ticketing system.

