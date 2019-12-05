Donations needed for Soups and Socks

There are hundreds of homeless men, women and children in Wichita Falls, many of whom don’t have families to spend time with for the holidays.

That is why members of the KFDX family are gearing up to host an event just for them.

Soups and Socks, and more, is set to take place at Faith Mission on December 21 from noon to 3 p.m.

While one day is not enough, it’s a start to gather a few community members to, serve hot soup, host a giveaway and make our homeless community feel at ease for about two hours.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, email Shatanya Clarke or Brandon Cooper at Soupsandsocks2019@gmail.com.