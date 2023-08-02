WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Art Alliance’s annual exhibition is happening now until Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Representatives Amber Day Scott and Russell Miller shared more information with Carney Porter about what participants can expect at this year’s exhibit.

Carney Porter: Joining me now is Amber Day Scott and Russell Miller. They’re here to tell us all about the Wichita Falls Arts Alliance exhibition that’s happening right now. Thank you both for joining me today.

Amber Day Scott: Thanks for having us.

Carney Porter: All right. So tell everyone who may not know what this exhibition is and, you know, what they all can look forward to.

Amber Day Scott: Well, this is the Regional Museum Network’s annual exhibition. It has a theme every year. And this year the theme is Sun-Sational Tales, Summers Through Time.

Carney Porter: It’s very fitting.

Amber Day Scott: Yeah, nine different museums within our region explored that theme and presented part of the exhibition.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. And, Russell, you’re bringing a little bit of Burkburnette to that. Tell us a little bit about your contribution.

Russell Miller: Okay. All of the different museums in the area that are part of this network have a display at the Museum of North Texas History Downtown Wichita Falls. So our topic is bicycles.

Carney Porter: Okay.

Russell Miller: Because biking has always been part of summer. And so we try to show the past, the present and the future of bicycling in our community, which really applies to all the communities in the area.

But we have, for our past, we have a bicycle purchased in Burkburnett in 1960 and it mirrors the cars of the time, lots of chrome cars, white-walled tires, lots of fun. And that happened to be my bicycle back in the day [that] I had purchased for me, but I still have it. And we have that on display.

And then for the future, we have a local designer, a young lady from Burkburnett who’s now at the University of Texas at Arlington, and she created for us an image of what, in her mind, might be a bicycle of the future. So we have that on display and so we have the two ends of the past and the future of bicycling.

Carney Porter: That sounds great.

Russell Miller: And of course, everybody just enjoys bicycling.

Carney Porter: Course.

Russell Miller: We tried to tie into that. A little bit of topic about safety.

Carney Porter: Yes, sir. I know. I’m sorry. I’m getting the wrap. We have to go. But that’s one of many things you can enjoy. It’s happening now through the 12th. We’ll have that info on our website. Thanks for joining us. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.

For more information on the Sun-sational Tales exhibition, visit the Art Alliance’s website.