WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, August 3, the S.I.C.K Ministries will host their 6th annual Back 2 School Bash at the Downtown Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club.

The event will feature guest speaker Joseph “Kidd” Cameron, free food from TCC Chuckwagon Team, and music from Broken Chains and Breaking Barriers.

There will be free bike giveaways and games.

The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.