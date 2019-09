WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Theatre presents live on stage Madagascar. A show full of singing and dancing. Including hits like ‘move it move it.’

Date: Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 14-28

Place: Wichita Theatre

Times: Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $13.00