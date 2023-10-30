WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All witches and warlocks are invited to Camp Fire’s Halloween festivities, and the best part is that they don’t even need to dismount their brooms.

Conquering the recent cold weather, Camp Fire North Texas is hosting its second annual drive-thru trunk-or-treat event this Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The nonprofit will welcome all cars and Mystery Machines alike at this free event as Camp Fire officials offer a fun, safe and warm way to partake in the friendly frights.

Plus, officials plan to prepare goody bags for the first 300 individuals in attendance, so don’t miss out.

To attend, simply visit the Camp Fire main office at 9th and Fillmore on Halloween night, using the entrance on Fillmore.

To learn more about Camp Fire’s drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat, visit their Facebook page.