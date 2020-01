The Wichita Falls Farmers Market is having its ‘Local Wine Fest’ on Saturday, February 1st 2020. 10 A.M. TO 1P.M.

We have invited several North Texas wineries – along with the 3 Wichita Falls wineries – to be at the Farmers Market for wine tastings.

This will be the 3rd such event at the Farmers Market (2 per year) and each have been well attended.