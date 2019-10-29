Eagles Lodge Benefit for Jeff Godwin

Jeff has Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and is in need of a bone marrow transplant. His part after insurance is $25,000.00.
He will be in the hospital for no less than thirty days.

Fun Run sign up starts at 10 a.m., kickstands up at 11 a.m. $15 for
One rider $20 with extra rider. That charge includes entertainment.

And dinner which starts at 3 p.m.
Brisket, sausage and the sides. The cost is $10 for dinner and entertainment.

Bands include: Blues Buckers, Cousin Fuzzy, Therapy, and Mr. Meaner.
Also, more special guests.

50/50 Raffle and silent auction. Auction ends at 7 p.m. There will also be a Bake Sale.

Jeff also has an account set up with American National Bank & Trust.
Anyone wanting to donate will be able to by making check or cash deposit.

To: Jeffrey Godwin, Special account

You can also donate to his GoFund Me by clicking here.

DATE: November 2, 2019
PLACE: Eagles Lodge
TIME: 10:00 a.m. for riders, 3 P.M. for dinner and entertainment
COST:$15.00 for one rider $20.00 for two
$10.00 for food and entertainment

