SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — Animal rescues across the nation have seen significant declines in adoption rates, leading to overflowing shelters.

While representatives at Easy Street Animal Shelter said they have struggled with a full capacity of dogs throughout 2023, the right people can help make all the difference.

“Right now, it is a stressful year,” a pet technician from Easy Street said. “Our adoptions have been slow this year compared to other years, and yet, we’ve started to get some transports. We work with shelters in other parts of the country, up in the north, and they look at our dogs, they network them; we send them up there and they get adopted, so that’s been helpful.”

While the shelter is in constant need of loving adoptive families, there’s no doubt that monetary contributions make a significant difference as well.

Subaru in Corinth has partnered with Easy Street through a corporate-wide initiative, but they have gone the extra mile to help Texoma’s furry friends.

“It’s been a great partnership,” Anthony Reich, Subaru representative, said. “To help a no-kill animal shelter here in the area has just been amazing for us.”

This October, Easy Street and Subaru hosted the first Barktoberfest at Marty B’s in Denton for an afternoon of food, festivities and fundraising.

Altogether, over $10,000 was raised for Easy Street. Officials from the shelter said these funds will directly benefit their 98 resident dogs.

To learn more about Easy Street, visit their website. To view their adoptable pets, visit their PetFinder profile .