WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Church of the Good Shepherd is keeping up an annual tradition serving the community on Election Day.

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the church will be serving soup to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church Parish Hall on 10th Street.

According to Parish Administrator “Pop” Crase, the Church of the Good Shepherd has been serving the same soup recipe for over 100 years to travelers passing through.

If you’re dining in, the meal costs $12 and includes one bowl with a refill, crackers and butter, tea and a choice of either pie, cookies or brownies for dessert.

Carry out includes the same meal, but with a choice of a quart of soup for $14 or a pint for $8. To make a To-Go order online, click here.

First responders who want a meal can get any size meal for only $5.

The church is also holding a bazaar with crafts made by church members or donated by local businesses for guests to shop from.

Raffle tickets will also be sold at the luncheon.

Crase said one of the benefits of holding the meal on Election Day is the community that can be built by sharing a meal and inviting people in out of the cold.