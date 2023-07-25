ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Daisy Jay from the Electra Animal Control is looking for her forever home.

Daisy Jay is a 2-year-old mixed breed with a bubbly personality.

If you’re interested in adopting Daisy Jay or any other pets from the Electra Animal Control, check out their page here.

Carney Porter: I have this sweet hugger. She’s the best hugger. Her name is Daisy. She’s from Electra Animal Services. And joining her now is Jennifer and Haven. Thank you all so much for being here.

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: No problem.

Carney Porter: All right. Tell us about Sweet Daisy.

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: So Daisy is approximately two years old. She came from an owner-surrender. She is amazing with kids, amazing with people. Very active, as you can probably tell. Oh, very loveable.

Carney Porter: She loves, though. It’s all loves. Sweet girl. She just wants you to love on her. I bet she’s when she is, like, worn out, She’s such a snuggler.

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: Oh, yes. She loves to give hugs, too. So she’s pretty amazing. Like I said, very good with kids. She is up for adoption.

Carney Porter: How about other animals? Do we know so far if she works well with other-.

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: She does work well with other animals. Cats, dogs. Never had any issues with her in that area.

Carney Porter: Perfect. That sounds good. And then I know you said she’s active, so probably a family that maybe enjoys or prefers the outside activities just to kind of let her get all of her energy out or who doesn’t mind being outside.

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: Yeah, or, you know, our familiar like – not familiar, sorry – ideal family, we would really want them to have like a six-foot privacy fence.

Carney Porter: Because she- she looks like she has some legs on her. Like she could jump.

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: Yes, she can.

Carney Porter: You could be in the doggy track team.

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: Oh, yes. She jumps those fences like nothing.

Carney Porter: Oh, my goodness. Okay, so maybe a little higher fence, like a privacy fence would probably do her well. Any kind of food restrictions, allergies that she has?

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: Not that we’re aware of. Everything, she- she’s a very good eater. She knows when it’s time to eat.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Well I know you said she’s up for adoption, and she’s already gotten her vetting done, her spay and all of her shots are there. So what are your adoption fees for her and your other animals?

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: So our adoption fee for any of our animals are $35, but because she is spayed, she would just go. We would get her fully vaccinated like rabies, heartworm prevention, anything that she was needing there. And so that would make it a total of $95.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. And you’re located on 100 South Main Street Monday through Friday, 8 to 4:30, in case anyone’s looking to come see about her?

Jennifer Mayfield-Carr: Yes, ma’am.

Carney Porter: All right. Perfect. Well, thank y’all so much for joining us today. We appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back. Say bye bye, sweet girl. Bye bye.