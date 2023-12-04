WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve ever been interested in exploring River Bend Nature Center, you can do so this holiday season with a unique twist.

The lighted ElectriCritters display is back at the River Bend Nature Center through Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Each Friday and Saturday, adults and children are welcome to make their way through RBNC’s grounds to look at the displays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No one will be allowed to enter after 8:15 p.m.

Admission to the display is free thanks to a generous sponsor, but you are still welcome to donate toward the nature center. The fundraiser supports River Bend’s natural science education for community children and adults.

ElectriCritters is a walk-through event, but most of the trails are stroller and wheelchair accessible.