ElectriCritters opening soon at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with River Bend Nature Center announced the upcoming opening of their ElectriCritters display on Friday, November 26.

With the flip of a switch, more than 60,000 lights on more than 200 lighted displays will glitter and sparkle, bringing the sights and sounds of the season to adults and children.

The display will be open every Friday and Saturday between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. from November 26 until December 18.

The Nature Gift shop will be open for holiday shopping!

And, thanks to the generosity of donors, admission to ElectriCritters will be made free to the public again this year!

ElectriCritters is a fundraiser for River Bend Nature Center and directly supports River Bend`s hands-on natural science education and outreach programs for children and adults!

Donations are appreciated! River Bend is stroller and wheelchair accessible.

River Bend is located at 2200 3rd St. near the main entrance to Lucy Park.