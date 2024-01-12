Update on January 12 at 1:35 p.m.: Less than one hour after her TV debut, sweet Willow was adopted and excitedly had “Plenty of kisses for her new momma,” according to the Humane Society’s Facebook.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A playful gal with endless kisses to give, Willow from the Humane Society of Wichita County is looking for a love as bold as her.

Willow, a one-year-old Australian Shepherd mix, is eager to discover her forever best bud after going in and out of the shelter, according to pet technician Elizabeth Heineken.

To this sweet girl, every stranger, dog or human, is simply a friend in the making.

A girl on the go, Willow thrives in an active environment where walks and playtime are consistent, Heineken said. While she’s not fully trained, Willow does well on walks as long as she gets to stop and smell the roses.

Willow is sweet as can be, but her new home should utilize lots of enrichment activities because of her energetic nature, Heineken added.

Only a day-long resident at the shelter, Willow was recently surrendered by her previous family because of how high-energy she can be. Because of this, Heineken emphasized the importance of patience and willingness in her new adopters to care for such a lively pup.

The Humane Society of Wichita County is currently overwhelmed with the number of adoptable pets, Heineken said, so anyone wanting to meet Willow or any of her four-legged friends at the shelter can stop by Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the Humane Society of Wichita County, visit their website or call them at (940) 855-4941.