IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Serving as a reminder of the ‘reason for the season,’ an Iowa Park church is bringing back its large Nativity Scene displays.

Christ the King Catholic Church is gearing up for its annual Nativity Scene on December 9 and 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring displays from all across the globe.

Walk through and admire nearly 200 displays from Israel to Rome, and even some American Indian displays, according to a church representative.

“We ask people from our church, from the community, from all around to bring their Nativity displays,” the representative said. “We have displays from all over the world.”

Plus, the Catholic church even plans to display some Nativities with rich, historical significance.

“I think the one that’s kind of unusual is Karla Faye [Tucker], who was the last woman executed in the state of Texas,” she said. “Before her death, she made a small Nativity out of little sticks she had at her disposal, and we have her little Nativity display.”

Complete with snacks and refreshments, all community members are invited to enjoy this free, indoor Nativity Scene walkthrough.

To learn more about the two-day event, call Christ the King Catholic Church’s front office at (940) 569-1222.