Farm to school event

October is National Farm to School month! During this time, we highlight the use of fresh, local produce in our schools.

We invite families throughout the Wichita Falls community to celebrate and meet local farmers at the Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday, October 5, for a variety of fun-filled food activities at the WFISD and Chartwells K12 discovery kitchen.

Activities at the Downtown Farmers Market include:

  • Opportunity to meet local farmers and taste local produce.
  • Experience Chartwells’ discovery kitchen featuring interactive, chef-led recipe demonstrations.
  • Sample special, chef-prepared dishes featuring local produce.

Date: 10/05/19
Place: Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (discovery kitchen for kids will be running throughout)
Cost: Free (a full menu will be available for purchase on the WFISD food truck)

