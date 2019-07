WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fashion Night Out Wichita Falls 2019 is set for September 26.

It’s a fashion event to benefit the homeless women and children of Wichita Falls.

Tickets are $75.

This year’s event will be held at Kemp at the Forum from 6-9 p.m.

And you can something just a little bit different at this year’s event. They are highlighting the amazing work of Fiona Kirby and will be featuring two live paintings being done during the show!

