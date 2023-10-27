WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County is trying to find a home for young Fawn.

Fawn is a gorgeous husky mix with tan and brown coloring that brings out her mismatched eyes.

She is one-and-a-half years old, and she’s been with the shelter ever since she was found as a stray.

With proper training, Fawn could make a wonderful family pet. She already knows simple tricks, like sit.

Fawn is a high-energy, intelligent dog, who would appreciate an active family that might also have energetic dogs she could play with.

Elizabeth Heineken with the Humane Society suggested allowing Fawn to meet any other pets in the household to make sure they click before bringing her home.

Fawn is already spayed and would come with all of her vaccinations. If you’re interested in adopting Fawn, check out the Humane Society’s website or give them a call at (940) 855-4941.