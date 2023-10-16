WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Protecting yourself from identity theft has never been easier, thanks to the Better Business Bureau’s upcoming shredding event.

If you have piles of old mail and documents lying around, head to the BBB’s office on Kemp for a free day of shredding this Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon.

With Secure Your ID Day, bring up to three containers full of documents for complimentary shredding and stay in your vehicle while the BBB helps you combat identity theft, according to BBB Director of Operations Cosme Ojeda II.

“‘Better shred than read’ is kinda what our motto is with this,” Ojeda said. “If you have it laying around, go ahead and get rid of it. A lot of identity theft happens from people you know — the statistic is three out of four. You want to avoid that. Go ahead and shred it, bring it on out.”

The drive-thru event will be at the BBB’s main office at 2107 Kemp Blvd. and is completely free to the public.

To learn more information, visit the Better Business Bureau North Central Texas’ website.