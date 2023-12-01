WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An extremely smart and loving boy, Finn is ready to flex his knowledge for his forever family.

Finn from the Humane Society of Wichita County is a six-year-old mixed breed, and he knows how to do it all. From sitting to shaking to rolling over, Finn easily picks up new skills, showing that you can teach an older dog new tricks.

He’s extremely loveable, and, though he’s not exactly lap-dog-size, he will still try to fit into any lap, pet technician Elizabeth Heineken said.

One thing to note about Finn, Heineken said, is that he is a regular Houdini. Very spry and strong, Finn can scale almost any fence if he’s not supervised, so she recommended against leaving Finn outside alone.

He means well, though, Heineken said, and just wants to settle back down after being surrendered by his previous family.

Plus, Finn gets along great with kids and other dogs, making him an ideal additional family member.

To learn more about how you can adopt Finn, visit his 24PetConnect profile.

To view other adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Wichita Falls or to see how you can help unhoused animals this holiday season, visit their website.