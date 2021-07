WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more information head on over the Zavala 5K Bull run/walk page

Zavala Art and Culture Committee is bringing culture and fitness/health together. We are showcasing a long tradition of running of the Bulls of Pamplona. Join us on a fun run/walk and social after at our favorite pizza place, Stone Oven pizza. They will close 7th st. and host a block party. Food Trucks and music. More to come….maybe even a tomatillo fight?

You can sign up here.