First National Bank’s drive-thru food drive

First National Bank of Wichita Falls will hold its first-ever “drive-thru food drive” Friday, November 15, 2019.

The food drive will be held at the bank’s Midwestern Parkway at Taft branch across from MSU’s D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

You don’t have to get out of your car, just hand your donation out of your car window!

Employees will accept donations of non-perishable food items from 9:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m.

First National Bank is proud to make their drive-thru accessible to the public for this great event and hopes to reach their goal of 2,019 pounds of food for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.