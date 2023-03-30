BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and one local nonprofit is hoping to open up the conversation.

Mackenzie Splawn with First Step Inc. joined our noon show to talk about the upcoming event on Friday, April 28.

Carney Porter: Well, Mackenzie Splawn is here joining us now to talk about the Sexual Assault Awareness Month, as well as some good and informative events coming up. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Mackenzie Splawn: Thank you for having me. So I’m the outreach manager at First Step, and April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so we just want to bring awareness to the fact that this is an issue in our community. So one of the things that we will be doing this month to kind of spread awareness is we do have an event on April 28.

So it’s going to be fun for the whole family because we know sometimes that’s a heavy subject. So we want to kind of lighten it up so that kids can have fun. So we’re going to have food trucks, bounce houses, carnival games, face painting, all sorts of fun events for the kids. And then also inside the building, we’ll have a presentation for adults so that they can learn how to handle those situations when they arise.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. So it’s- it’s nice to kind of cover all your bases when you can. How- how often do people in our community, or how frequently does this affect them? I mean, it’s it’s sadly something that is more common than, you know, most things.

Mackenzie Splawn: Yes. Yeah. So it’s happening every single day. The thing is, a lot of times it doesn’t get reported because people have a fear of not being believed, or they don’t want to have to go through the hard process of reporting it and things like that. So it happens at least multiple times a day just in our community alone.

Carney Porter: Yes, exactly. Very sad, and we hate that that’s happening, but we’re glad we’re bringing awareness to it. That’s why we had a whole month dedicated to it. And you all are doing great work to make making sure that is something we talk about and we have- it’s a conversation.

And like you said, it’s happening – the First Steps event – April 28th. Family-friendly. Everyone come out and enjoy themselves. And just, it’s very educational for sure. What are you looking forward to with it?

Mackenzie Splawn: Just being able to have people come out and have something that’s fun for the kids because a lot of our events, they have in the past been kind of heavy and, you know, it’s not friendly for kids. So I think this is something that we want to be able to involve everybody.

Carney Porter: And absolutely kind of take that heavy stigma away for at least a little while.

Mackenzie Splawn: Now, make it comfortable to talk about because it is something that needs to be talked about with everybody.

Carney Porter: Absolutely. We will have that information on our website to that event. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Mackenzie Splawn: Thank you.

