WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Serving as a reminder of the prevalence of domestic violence, especially within our community, First Step is hosting a tea party as a dedication to the victims.

As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, First Step of Wichita Falls, Inc. is holding its Remembrance Tea Party that will honor victims of domestic violence in Texoma.

Join First Step as they partner with Kettle & Cups in a tasteful and relaxing setting for an afternoon of sipping, snacking and live music as open discussions recall these victims’ experiences.

The tea party will be on Saturday, October 14, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at 8th Street Coffee House.

Tickets are available at the First Step office at $35 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. The office is located at 624 Indiana Ave., Suite 304.