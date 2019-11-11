Floral Heights United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years

Breaking News
Floral Heights United Methodist Church, located at 2214 10th street, turns 100 this November and invites you to celebrate with us at these events:

November 16-17 is our 100th birthday celebration weekend.

Saturday at 1:00 beginning in the parking lot there will be a walk to commemorate the one that church members made from the original tabernacle to the current site.

From 2:00-4:00 there will be a collection of family fun activities for all to enjoy in the parking lot.

Sunday at 10:30 join us for a special worship service with Bishop Mike McKee preaching.

