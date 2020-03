Food Fight 2020

ABOUT: Junior League of Wichita Falls’ annual event to fight hunger by raising supplies for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Last year we raised just over 8,000 lbs, and our goal this year is 10,000 lbs! event.

DATE: Saturday, March 7, 2020

PLACE: United Market Street, 4590 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309

TIME: 8am-2pm

COST: $0! Help us meet our goal of 10,000 lbs!