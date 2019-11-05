Fortress of Faith Adventures Fall Festival

Fortress of Faith Adventures is a unique agritourism venue with a lot of things to do and learn. They have lodging, homesteading classes, date night, festivals and so much more.

Nov 9 starting at 12 p.m. they will be having their annual Fall Festival. This year they are adding local vendors and a movie on the lawn after dark.

Pony rides start at noon and then make gourd lanterns, stuff scarecrows, make s’mores and more.

Camping available as well if you call ahead. There’s even mention of a bigfoot appearance.

DATE: Nov. 9
PLACE: Fortress of Faith Adventures 198601 N 2700 rd Hastings OK
TIME: 12 p.m.
COST: 5$/person or 20$ a family. Check Facebook for free tickets or discounts.

