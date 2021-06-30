Fourth In The Falls: Car Show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fourth in the Falls will light up the sky on Independence Day, but before that, a car show expects to have a shine all its own.

The car show is just one of the many attractive sites to spend some time at while you and your family attend Fourth In The Falls.

The event, put on by the City of Wichita Falls and Spectra Venue Management, is free to attend.

Activities will include a Kids Zone, a car and truck show, a salsa contest, live music, a vendor row, food trucks and a beer garden.

Fourth in the Falls takes place Sunday, July 4, beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding with a fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The 2021 Fourth in the Falls will feature two bands; Desperado at 6 p.m. and XFactoR at 8 p.m.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the fireworks show.

For more information, visit the Fourth in the Falls page on MPEC’s website.