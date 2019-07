WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls presents the 72nd Annual Summer Youth Musical production of Shrek: The Musical!

Performances will be at FUMCWF in Fellowship Hall August 2, at 7 p.m., August 3, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and August 4, at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door – $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Don’t miss all the hard work and fun from this cast and crew!