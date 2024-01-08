WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the start of a fresh semester, Hospice of Wichita Falls is making it simple for students to get a headstart on school-sponsored required volunteering.

From now until February 1, 2024, all high school students age 15 and older are encouraged to sign up for HOWF’s Teen Volunteer Program, according to Inpatient Volunteer Program Specialist Hunter Dalton.

From taking on administrative roles, to warmly displaying hospitality to hospice visitors and patients, teenage volunteers will have multiple opportunities to gain necessary volunteer hours while flexing their professional portfolios.

“Our teens in the community are looking for ways to volunteer, and with HOWF being so loved and so supported by our community, we want to make sure that we are giving back to them as well,” Dalton explained. “Being able to provide an opportunity for our teens to volunteer and get those volunteer hours in and delve into an intentional volunteerism is really our goal there.”

While the Teen Volunteer Program will help students thrive academically, it can also help them polish their professional and social skills as they tackle multiple roles, Dalton said.

Volunteers must be at least incoming juniors or seniors at their respective high schools, and after the interview process in February and March, approved teenagers will undergo training in April 2024.

To learn more about the roles teen volunteers will take on, call (940) 691-0982, and to submit an application, visit HOWF’s website.