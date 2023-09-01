WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ticket sales for the 42nd annual Christmas Magic events are live as of today, September 1, 2023.

With just 62 days to go until the excitement of Christmas Magic begins, Christmas Magic co-chair Anndrea Harris with the Junior League of Wichita Falls said she is eager to share what this year’s market, preview party and other magical events will entail.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to curate an enchanting experience that captures the true

essence of Christmas Magic,” said Anndrea Harris in a press release. “From

heartwarming family events to exclusive shopping opportunities, there’s something for

everyone to enjoy.”

The Christmas Magic Preview Party is November 2, 2023, at the MPEC in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

According to Harris, those who register for the preview party can look forward to a first look at the market and enjoy charcuterie cups and HteaO, as well as a Christmas Magic signature drink.

Additionally, the first 500 participants will receive swag bags, and the first 100 participants will receive a special gift from event sponsor K Bond Jewelers.

The market itself will be on Friday, November 3, 2023, through Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Early admission for tickets is $8, day-of tickets are $10 and unlimited shopping tickets, or a three-day-pass, are $15.

Attendees of the Christmas Magic Market can expect a great, one-stop-shop for unique gifts, decor and treats, with all of the money spent pouring directly back into the community.

“Christmas Magic is not only the unofficial kick-off of the holiday shopping season but it also

raises funds that could transform our community,” said Amanda Culley, Christmas Magic

Co-Chair. “Forty events later, the Junior League of Wichita Falls has raised over $3.2 million

through Christmas Magic, so truly every ticket sold adds to the legacy of joy and giving.”

The Christmas Magic excitement doesn’t stop there. Lace-up and get ready for the Christmas Magic Fun Run 5K, happening Saturday, November 4, at 8:30 a.m.

According to the Junior League, early bird registration is available for $25 until October 14. Prices will be $30 from October 15 until the day of the race. Adult registration includes admission to the race, a drawstring bag, and one adult admission to the market.

Racers are encouraged to wear their most festive Christmas attire.

For additional workshops, such as the Children’s Craft Event and the Women’s Wreath-Making Event, Harris recommended purchasing tickets in advance, as they have limited capacity for such highly-anticipated events.

For a full look at this year’s Christmas Magic festivities and to snag your Christmas Magic tickets before it’s too late, visit the Junior League’s website.