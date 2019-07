GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) Saturday, July 27, the Graham Regional Medical Center is hosting a community health fair.

It will be at the Young County Arena (120 Barclay Blvd.) in Graham.

It’s from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free to get in.

There will be 52 vendor booths to visit on top of the free health screenings.